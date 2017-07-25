Marijuana Shop Is Giving Free Weed To People Who Help Clean Up Their Town

A small marijuana shop in Gardiner, Maine has decided to get involved with helping to make their town a better place. They’re giving away small amounts of marijuana to people who help clean up some of the trash around town.

Owner, Dennis Meehan, released a statement saying, “Bring us back the full trash bag, and we give them a gift of cannabis.”

Meehan hopes that he can use his business to help clean up his town and contribute positively to the community. He also hopes this new policy will help to remove the reductive reputation that has followed marijuana for decades.

