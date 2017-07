Tuesday, July 25

The year was 1982. On July 25th, we were just a few months away from the release of Michael Jackson’s Thriller, Mad Men‘s Elizabeth Moss was one day, old, and Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne were on their Honeymoon!

Survivor-Eye Of The Tiger

The Human League-Don’t You Want Me

Fleetwood Mac-Hold Me

Chicago-Hard To Say I’m Sorry

Kim Wilde-Kids In America

Eddie Money-Think I’m In Love

The Go-Go’s-Vacation

Haircut 100-Love Plus One

Soft Cell-Tained Love/Where Did Our Love Go?