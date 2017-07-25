Hall And Oates/Tears For Fears Tour Postponed

July 25, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Family Emergancy, Hall & Oates, Hall And Oates, Postponed, Tears For Fears, Tour
(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

A tweet Monday evening said the Hall & Oates –Tears For Fears tour is postponed due to a Tears For Fears “family emergency.”

“Tears for Fears regretfully announce the postponement of their last four US tour dates, due to a family emergency. All dates will be rescheduled with details to follow shortly.”

The shows – both in California — will be rescheduled. The new dates will be announced in the near future.

The tour, announced in March, began May 4 in Oklahoma and has wound its way across the country in the weeks since with a sold-out 7/11 show in Dallas.

“I am very excited to be touring with Tears for Fears,” Daryl Hall said in a statement when the tour was announced. “Their music has a timeless quality that complements what we do.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live