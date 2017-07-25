Family’s Lost Teddy Bear Has Been Found at Dallas Love Field

A little boy who was visiting his grandparents in Rockwall was making headlines when he lost his beloved Teddy bear.

The Swofford family was returning from vacation when they realized they had left a family member behind. 4 year old Luke Swofford left his favorite stuffed animal at Dallas Love Field. Mother Nikki Swofford tells WFAA “It may sound silly, but he really is like a member of the family,” They believed the bear was left at the baggage claim at Love Field Airport in Dallas. The family made posts on Facebook and twitter asking other to help keep a look out for their sons teddy bear. Dallas Love Field even responded on twitter letting the family know they’re on the look out by posting photos online and searching the building. The family’s post soon went viral with everyone sharing the mothers story. Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Dallas Love Field tweeted out a video of the teddy bear being found and delivered to the lost and Found. The airport says Teddy will be kept safe and is waiting for Luke to come pick him up.