Driving More Than Two Hours A Day Lowers Your IQ

July 25, 2017 3:15 PM
Filed Under: IQ, Lowers, Traffic Jame, Two Hours
(Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

Seems a longer commute is part and parcel for these parts. DFW is the nation’s fastest growing metro area and there’s bad news that comes along with that.

Long commutes make us less smart. A new study reveals that driving more than two hours a day actually lowers our IQ.

Researchers conducted intelligence tests with people age 37 to 73 over the span of five years and found IQ scores dropped faster in middle-age participants who drove long distances as part of their day.

It seems driving so much affects the brain because the mind is less active in those hours.

Also, driving causes stress and fatigue, which interferes with the brain’s ability to function at a high level.

What to do? Move closer to work. Work from home.

Suggestions?

Source: The Times

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live