Belle Chic has come under fire recently for a recently released tote bag with a questionable font decision. We’re surprised nobody caught this before sending the bag out to market!

my fav colour is also hitler pic.twitter.com/0tMnOGpsOG — some quack 🎤🦆 (@hurlarious) July 23, 2017

Yeah…this kind of oversight is not a good look at all. Tons of people online have been having a field day, though, and the puns have been absolutely abundant!

This makes me Fuhrious — FATIMA (@saltyfati) July 24, 2017

Nein out of ten agree. — Economy Peasant (@EnigmaMister) July 24, 2017

Belle Chic has yet to acknowledge the mistake, and are currently still selling the tote online. Better grab a bag before they take them offline!

Via Mashable

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter