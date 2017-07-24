Warrant Issued For Cowboys’ Lucky Whitehead

July 24, 2017 3:05 PM
Filed Under: arrest, Lucky Whitehead, shoplifting, Warrant
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Lucky Whitehead is in some legal hot water after failing to appear for a court date, which stems from a June 2nd shoplifting arrest in Prince William County in Virginia.

According to CBS DFW a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Whitehead was arrested fro stealing $40 worth of items from a convenience store.

Whitehead failed to show for the appearance because he is currently in Oxnard at Dallas Cowboys training camp.

Coach Jason Garret was asked about the situation and said that the Cowboys just found aout about the incident, and that Whitehead could “absolutely” be released depending on what information they learn.

