Teacher Starts Panhandling In Order To Buy School Supplies For Students

Teresa Danks is an elementary school teacher in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Recent budget cuts have forced her to purchase school supplies for her students out of her own pocket. She spends, on average, about $2,000 of her own money every year on school supplies.

Earlier last week, she decided to take fundraising in her own hands. She went out on the street and started panhandling, asking strangers for the money for her students that the district refuses to giver her.

Teresa also started a GoFundMe page to supplement the donations. She’s hoping to raise $20,000 for school supplies, and so far has reached $3,240 in donations.

Via WFAA

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter