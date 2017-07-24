Starbucks Armed Robber Thwarted By Customer Who Attacked Him With Chair (Video)

Ryan Michael Florez, 30 entered a Fresno, California Starbucks just before 5pm Thursday evening, carrying a large knife, fake replica handgun, and wearing a mask from Transformers. He meant business.

Definitely a scary situation for the employees and customers to be in, but luckily for them, and unfortunately for Florez, one citizen acted quickly and courageously. Cregg Jerri, 58, was sitting just a few tables away from the encounter, quietly snuck up behind Florez, and smacked him the back with a chair.

The entire fight, which lasted about a minute, was captured on camera. The footage might be disturbing to some, so please proceed with caution.

Both men were stabbed in the scuffle, but weren’t left with any serious injuries. Florez was taken to a nearby hospital after being captured by police where after recovering from his wounds, he will be charged with attempted armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Jerri just needed a few staples to close his wounds. He’s a frequent patron of that Starbucks location, and knows the baristas. Police Chief Jerry Dyer has called him a “courageous hero,” and told The Fresno Bee, “He was a pleasure to talk to. It’s good to talk to heroes.”

Via The Fresno Bee

