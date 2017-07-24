So About The Michael Phelps Race…People Are Really Upset He Didn’t Actually Race A Live Shark

So Michael Phelps raced a shark, and lost to a shark to kick off Discovery Channel’s annual Shark Week of programming. Well, technically he lost to a shark, but he never actually stepped into the water next to a live Great White.
For safety and logistics reasons, Discovery Channel staffers recorded Phelps time, and compared it to that of a Great White swimming across the same distance. Phelps told Good Morning America in an interview, “We’re not in the water at the same exact time. I think that’s the one thing we all – we want everyone to know — I was safe, which was number one. I had 12 to 14 divers underneath me when we were doing the race.”
Obviously they weren’t going to risk Phelps’ safety in any way, but 57 minutes into the program when anxious viewers realized that Phelps would not be going against a live shark, they were more than a little upset.
We can’t wait to see what the reaction is when we find out all the water was CGI, too.