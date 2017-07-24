So About The Michael Phelps Race…People Are Really Upset He Didn’t Actually Race A Live Shark

So Michael Phelps raced a shark, and lost to a shark to kick off Discovery Channel’s annual Shark Week of programming. Well, technically he lost to a shark, but he never actually stepped into the water next to a live Great White.

For safety and logistics reasons, Discovery Channel staffers recorded Phelps time, and compared it to that of a Great White swimming across the same distance. Phelps told Good Morning America in an interview, “We’re not in the water at the same exact time. I think that’s the one thing we all – we want everyone to know — I was safe, which was number one. I had 12 to 14 divers underneath me when we were doing the race.”

Obviously they weren’t going to risk Phelps’ safety in any way, but 57 minutes into the program when anxious viewers realized that Phelps would not be going against a live shark, they were more than a little upset.

i spent 60 minutes of my life watching a build up to michael phelps race a fake computer generated shark. i'm pissed — spo (@spoyourboat) July 24, 2017

Michael Phelps race against a computer generated shark will go down as one of TV's most hyped flops. #gullibleTVviewers — PhantomAcct (@phantomacct) July 24, 2017

I honestly feel so robbed that I just watched an hour of a stupid show to see Michael Phelps race a FAKE shark. #fakenews — Hannah Bowen (@HannahGBowen) July 24, 2017

phelps racing a fake shark is like when ur teacher says there's gonna be a sub but shows up the next day — 🐝💨✨ (@reqnna) July 24, 2017

YOU SAID HE WOULD FACE A SHARK, NOT A CGI SHARK — Cindy (@ESPNCindy) July 24, 2017

Call me crazy but I thought they were gonna put Phelps up against a real shark not a simulation. I feel robbed. #SharkWeek #PhelpsVsShark pic.twitter.com/XgdEphkl6m — Meg Conley (@MegDownSouth) July 24, 2017

Reactions from the shark community after the Phelps/fake shark competition. pic.twitter.com/8vziyzWOjr — Mike Sciandra (@MikeSciandra) July 24, 2017

We can’t wait to see what the reaction is when we find out all the water was CGI, too.

Via The Washington Post

