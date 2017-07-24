Nestle Releases Kit Kat Bar With Chocolate Cake Center

Break me off a piece of that chocolate cake. Doesn’t have quite the same ring to it as “Kit Kat bar,” but pretty soon these two will be one in the same. Nestle Japan has just announced the release of a new line of Kit Kat bars that are stuffed full of chocolate cake.

And don’t worry, it looks just as good as it sounds.

Nestlé Japan releases new Kit Kat with chocolate cake centre (HT: @RocketNews24En) https://t.co/GJi06hmVQ9 pic.twitter.com/rx2nLJ7HG0 — Travel Japanese App (@traveljpapp) July 22, 2017

The “Gateau Mignon” took pastry chef Yasumasa Takagi over a year to develop, which included finding the fondant cake with the perfect amount of texture to balance the sweetness of all of the other ingredients in the candy bar.

Unfortunately, the Gateu Mignon will only be available in Japan, at least hopefully just for the time being.

Via Seventeen

