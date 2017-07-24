Henry Cavill Isn’t Allowed To Shave His Mustache For Mission Impossible 6 So They Have To CGI It Out Of Justice League

July 24, 2017 5:11 PM
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Variety reported Monday July 24, 2017 that Justice League is going through extensive reshoots as Joss Whedon aims to punch up the dialogue and, let’s be real here, not let it turn into Suicide Squad redux.

Rumors of a big re-do swirled around San Diego Comic-Con all weekend, but the key detail that emerged in Variety’s reporting: Cavill’s mustache is a problem.

That’s because Cavill, who did not travel to San Diego for Comic-Con, is in the midst of shooting “Mission: Impossible 6” in London.  He grew the facial hair specifically for the Mission role.

