Grand Prairie To Host Texas Rangers-Themed Tailgate Competition

Rangers fans get those grills flaming and those coolers full of ice, because we’re going tailgating. However, we’ll be stopping a few miles short of Globe Life Park this time.

On July 30th, on the shores of Joe Pool Lake at Loyd Park, fans are invited to team up, and compete in a tailgate competition. Teams so far range from families of four to a fire department that’s rolling out 20 people, and as if the incredibly bounty of food and drink wasn’t enough of an incentive, you’re competing for prizes as well!

Three prizes will be awarded, including Biggest Rangers Fans, Best Tailgate Food and Best Overall Tailgate. Winners will walk away with prizes like a family pack of Rangers tickets, and a free cabin stay at Loyd Park. According to Chris Chastain, Grand Prairie’s recreation operation supervisor, the judges will be looking for “red and blue Rangers gear and delicious tailgating food,” and for the grand prize winner, they are looking for “the tailgate that does it the biggest, the loudest and the proudest, and has a huge following and just has the biggest show.”

The competition is scheduled to coincide with the Rangers vs. Orioles game that same day, and fans are encouraged to stay and watch the game with screens set up around Loyd Park.

Via Guide Live

