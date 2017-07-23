Watch Miranda Lambert Sing U2’s Heartfelt ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’

Miranda Lambert’s visit to a U2 show last month must have really inspired her!

At the Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan last night, Lambert closed her show with U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”: and (as you can tell above), it was amazing.

She was joined by Texas’ own Blu Sanders, The Voice contestant Gwen Sebastian, and members of her own band.

Source: Rolling Stone

