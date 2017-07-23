SPOILER ALERT: Michael Phelps Races Great White Shark and Surprises Everyone

Whether you were #TeamPhelps or #TeamShark, your adrenaline was sure pumping as the two went head to head in a swim off tonight. The hour-long Discovery Channel broadcast featured the race we’ve all been waiting for, when Michael Phelps would race a Great White Shark.

What seems like a no-brainer, you might be surprised Phelps lost by a mere two seconds!

Now before you get all bent out of shape, of course the two were not swimming side by side in real time. Film crews super imposed the shark into the water, to allow a simulation. Phelps did however swim in the same ocean water as the shark, just at different times.

Even if they did not swim at the same time, it was still a bold move by Phelps, taking into account the influx of shark attacks happening around the world.

According to sources, Phelps attended a ‘shark school’ to learn more about the intense marine life, and also what to do when swimming in their territories.

Even if it was a bit gimmick-y, it was still an exciting race for a Sunday night, while we anxiously await football season.