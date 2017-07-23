Patient Plays Guitar While Undergoing Brain Surgery (Video)

Musician’s Dystonia had prevented Abhishek Prasad from moving several fingers on his left hand while playing his guitar. He had tried all matters of painkillers and vitamins, believing it to be just from over practice. When doctors discovered his dystonia, they decided to operate.

Mr. Prasad underwent brain surgery to hopefully correct the issue, and by all accounts, it was a great success. He no longer feels pain while playing the guitar, and we can confirm that, because smack dab in the middle of the operating room, as Prasad was surrounded by a number of doctors and nurses, he was wide awake, happily strumming his instrument.

Doctors asked him to play the guitar every time they “burnt” a circuit in the brain, a common treatment for Musician’s Dystonia. Prasad says he remembers everything from the procedure, but was under local anaesthesia, so he felt no pain.

Although he said shortly after the operation that his left hand and leg felt “a little weak,” in about a month’s time he should be fully recovered.

Via BBC