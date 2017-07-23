Paralyzed High Jumper Fulfills Promise To Walk Bride Down The Aisle

Olympic High Jumper Jamie Nieto was paralyzed in April 2016 after misjudging a backflip and landing on his head.

Saturday, he defied all odds and walked his bride down the aisle during their wedding. 130 steps, without the assistance of a cane or walker, all while holding his new bride’s hand.

Olympian Jamie Nieto walks to his wedding after being paralyzed pic.twitter.com/2q35mByM0K — Ramon Galindo (@RamonGalindoNBC) July 22, 2017

Nieto told the Associated Press prior to the ceremony, “It’s a monumental day, so I think I need to do monumental things. I’m definitely blessed and super happy to be here. I’ve worked really hard to get to this point, and I think it’s just the first step to many more in my recovery.”

While everyone is amazed and the speed in which Nieto is recovering, he feels that it isn’t fast enough. “People keep saying my recovery is really fast. I feel like it’s not fast enough. I want to be better tomorrow. I’m built for speed, not for going slow. But I’m working on being the best walker I can be.”

Via Bleacher Report