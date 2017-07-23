Nickelback Rockstar Monday

July 23, 2017 5:45 PM
Nickelback (Photo credit should read EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Its a Nickleback Rockstar Monday on Jack FM!

Listen from 7am-5pm for your chance to win a pair of ticker & photo ops to the Nickleback show July 29th at Starplex.

Also, one lucky winner with get the VIP ROCKSTAR LOUNGE PACKAGE which includes a signed Feed the Machine lyric sheets, invitation the the pre-show Rockstar Lounge, with food, drinks and more, a specially designed Nickleback VIP messenger bag, a limited edition Nickleback VIP guitar pick set , early entry to the venue, and more.

When you hear the cue dial 214-787-1003 for your chance to win.

Can’t wait to win them? Get your tickets now at livenation.com

 

 

