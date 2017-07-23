German Boy Runs Away To Switzerland After Receiving Bad Grade On Report Card

The majority of us know this feeling.

You didn’t try as hard as you probably should have in school, and it’s time to let your parents know. How do you go about? Get it over with as fast as possible, or drag it out knowing you’d have to fess up sooner or later but still hold out hope in the dark recesses of your mind that your folks would forget that you’re even in school at all.

Some of us probably hid down the block or at a friend’s house in order to avoid the certain punishment. Well one 10-year-old in northern Germany was worried about the prospect of telling his parents about his less-than-stellar report card, so he hightailed it off to a completely different country!

Train personnel in Germany notified the authorities about a boy traveling to Switzerland all by himself. Even though the countries share a border, the boy’s hometown of Schleswiger is on the northern side of the country, incredibly far away from the shared border at the southern end. The city he was traveling to, Basel, was over 600 miles away.

After the authorities were notified, he was return to his much relieved parents. The thing is, the grade he was so worried about was a “3,” which is right around a C! Doesn’t he know Cs get degrees?!

Via DW