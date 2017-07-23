Couple Goes On “Goodwill Date Night,” After Spending $10 On A Thrift Store Outfit For Each Other

Noel Pauley lives with her husband, Shane in a small town just outside of Atlanta.

A few weekends ago, they set out for night on the town for a date night. Not uncommon for a young couple in love. Their first stop however, was at a Goodwill. Ok…not totally common, but maybe they were donating some clothes. No, no. The complete opposite in fact.

Armed with a set budget, the couple arrived at the Goodwill with the intention of finding an outfit for the other to wear. Their budget? $10 each. They had to pick out the outfit for the other, pick out a fake first name for one another, and leave the store acting like their clothes were totally normal.

Noel Pauley told ABC News, “Some couples may be nice to each other when picking out outfits, but Shane and I were not like that.”

Their date night went absolutely viral, and Noel, an author of a blog, now has plans to offer a weekly feature where she suggest fun date night ideas. She said, “We’ll have to come up with some more ideas because I don’t know how we’re going to ever to top this one.”

Via ABC News