Woman Is Arrested After Trying To Smuggle 102 iPhones Under Her Clothes

A woman travelling from Hong Kong to China made a really bad choice: she strapped 102 iPhones to her body (check out the crazy pics below), and attempted to smuggle them from one country into the next.

Chinese customs officials in Shenzhen, China arrested the woman after noticing some weird body proportions and unusual bulges: especially considering the weather was warm in the area. It’s the metal detector that completely gave her secret up (obviously!): a plethora of iPhone 6’s (about four layers worth, taped together!) and 15 luxury watches…totaling about 44 pounds.

Apparently smuggling is a regular occurrence in Shenzhen: since iPhones usually cost 30% more in the mainland than in Hong Kong.

Now…how ticked off is the person who gave her the phones to smuggle?

Source: iDrop News

