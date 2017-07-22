We Have ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Trailer!

July 22, 2017 1:00 AM
Filed Under: AMC, Season 8, The Walking Dead

We’re kind of freakin’ the heck out over the brand new Comic-Con Season 8 trailer for The Walking Dead!

Go ahead and watch it above (WARNING: HARSH LANGUAGE [dude…it’s The Walking Dead!]).  Here are some questions we’re asking (and we’re sure you are, too):

  • Why is Negan interrogating (or scaring) Father Gabriel?
  • Where did Tara get that Twizzler in the zompocalypse?
  • Why is Dwight opening a note that says “Tomorrow”?
  • Whose gun has the tick marks on top of it?
  • Why is a skewered walker trying to go after the plastic bag from American Beauty?
  • Why is Aaron driving a car with armor on one side?
  • Why are Jesus and Morgan getting into a tiff?
  • Why is there an old(er) Rick in the last 20-seconds of the trailer?

All of those answers will (hopefully!) be answered when Season 8 of The Walking Dead kicks off on Sunday, October 22nd at 8:00pm!

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live