We Have ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Trailer!

We’re kind of freakin’ the heck out over the brand new Comic-Con Season 8 trailer for The Walking Dead!

Go ahead and watch it above (WARNING: HARSH LANGUAGE [dude…it’s The Walking Dead!]). Here are some questions we’re asking (and we’re sure you are, too):

Why is Negan interrogating (or scaring) Father Gabriel?

Where did Tara get that Twizzler in the zompocalypse?

Why is Dwight opening a note that says “Tomorrow”?

Whose gun has the tick marks on top of it?

Why is a skewered walker trying to go after the plastic bag from American Beauty?

Why is Aaron driving a car with armor on one side?

Why are Jesus and Morgan getting into a tiff?

Why is there an old(er) Rick in the last 20-seconds of the trailer?

All of those answers will (hopefully!) be answered when Season 8 of The Walking Dead kicks off on Sunday, October 22nd at 8:00pm!

