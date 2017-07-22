New DFW Donut Shop Offers Up Design-Your-Own-Donut Bar & Donut Milkshakes

July 22, 2017 1:00 AM
Watch out, Hurts Donut…there’s a new ritzy donut joint in town!

Opening for the first time this morning (Saturday, July 22nd) at 7:00am at 2805 Allen Street in Uptown Dallas, Urban Donut is ushering in something we didn’t know we needed: a design-your-own-donut bar and donut milkshakes.

The concept is pretty simple: you start with a donut (cake, yeast ring, long john, etc.), and then add on/in your favorite frosting(s), icing(s), drizzle(s), filling(s), topping(s)…and our favorite…ice cream(s).  They, of course, have pre-made specialty donuts to choose from, too (our favorite is the McKinney Avenue: chocolate cake doughnut, peanut butter frosting, Oreos and chocolate drizzle).

And if you happen to read this soon enough before their grand opening, the first 50 customers will get a free Urban Donut T-shirt.  Their hours: Sundays 7:00am-Midnight; Mondays-Thursdays 6:00am-9:00pm; Fridays 6:00am-3:00am; Saturdays 7:00am-3:00am.  Check out Urban Donut’s website here.

