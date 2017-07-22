‘Home Alone’ Dad John Heard Dead At 72

John Heard, who played level-headed father Peter McCallister in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, has passed away in Palo Alto, California at the age of 72. He also starred in several other 80s and 90s movies like Big, Gladiator, Beaches and The Pelican Brief. He was even on a few television shows, too: like The Sopranos and Miami Vice (and let’s not forget Sharknado).

According to sources from his family, Heard’s body was discovered by the maid service in a hotel. The police were called after a report of a medical emergency, but he was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigation is ongoing: and we’re not sure of the cause of death.

Apparently, Heard had just undergone minor back surgery at Stanford Medical Center: and was staying at a nearby hotel recovering.

Source: TMZ

