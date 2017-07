American Horror Story inspired by the 2016 election?! As if you needed more to get you hooked, FX has released the first trailer for the new season.

Season 7 will premier on September 5, which involves a cult of creepy clowns. Is the cult of clowns a metaphor for Trump supporters? Is the lone blue one meant to represent a Hillary voter? ¬†We’re not quite sure, but FX has a website to keep us teased and entertained for eight weeks, until the premiere.