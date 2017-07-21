Man Eats 12.5 Pounds Of Fried Rice In 25 Minutes

Remember Matt Stonie, the guy who ate 255 Peeps in 5 minutes to break the world record? Well, he’s back at it. Doing what he does best…eating an insane amount of food in a short time.

This week he tackles 12.5 pounds of fried rice! No joke, this bowl is a little over 9,000 calories! Plus, he plans on scarfing it down in 25 minutes! To make matters worse, he’s drinking a lot of water to help him get it all down faster. Just imagine that kind of expansion.

Thankfully, Stonie speeds up the eating process so we don’t have to listen to the gross sounds of swallowing rice. However we do have to give props since he ate the entire bowl!