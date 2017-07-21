Julianne Hough Goes Topless On Her Honeymoon

Dancing With The Stars judge Julianne Hough snapped an appropriate picture of herself on her birthday: topless with a cute bikini bottom in her (partial) birthday suit (check out the sexy pic below)!

Birthday Girl in my Birthday Suit! 👙 #honeymoon #followmebabe A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 20, 2017 at 4:25am PDT

She’s currently honeymooning with her new hubby Brooks Laich in the Seychelles Islands. After almost two years of dating, and about two years of wedding planning, the two were married on Saturday, July 8th near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Did you happen to notice she’s also showing off her diamond ring? Yeah…me, neither.

Everything's better with you! 🙌🏼 #honeymoon A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 18, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

Source: Us Magazine

