Friday, July 21

Tomorrow (Saturday) is the National Day Of The Cowboy, so we’re throwin’ out our favorite ‘80s and ‘90s tunes that honor Cowboys and Western vibes. Of course, we’ve got two Bon Jovi tracks.

Bon Jovi-Blaze of Glory

The Escape Club-Wild Wild West

Paula Cole-Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?

Whitesnake-Here I Go Again

Boys Don’t Cry-I Wanna Be A Cowboy

Poison-Every Rose Has Its Thorn

Eric Clapton-I Shot The Sheriff

Garth Brooks-Friends In Low Places

Bon Jovi-Wanted Dead Or Alive