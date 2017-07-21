If You Bought A Lotto Texas Ticket In Little Elm, It Could Be Worth $7 Million

If you swung by the Kroger in Little Elm to purchase a Lotto Texas ticket for this past Wednesday’s drawing, you might want to double check your numbers!

Lottery officials are saying a ticket sold there is worth $7 million…and no one has claimed the prize yet! The winner will score $4,891,713.84 because the cash value option was selected.

Here are the winning numbers: 1-3-11-15-16-50

If you have those winning numbers, you have 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize. The Executive Director of the Texas Lottery was quoted as saying, “If you have the winning Lotto Texas jackpot ticket, sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until you can travel to Austin and claim the prize. We look forward to meeting the winner.”

Somebody’s life is about to change!

Source: News 4 San Antonio

