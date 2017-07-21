Delta Wants To Use Your Fingerprint As A Boarding Pass

Delta has just announced a new biometric boarding pass system, which will allow you to use your finger print to board your flight. They’re testing the new system at the Reagan Washington National Airport. Eventually, Delta also hopes to integrate the fingerprint system to checking bags as well.

This sounds like a super convenient and cool system, but you are giving a company your fingerprint. While biometrics certainly increase security, you are sacrificing privacy. Hopefully there will be clear language in Delta’s policy protecting their customers privacy.

Via Mashable