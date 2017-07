Delta Wants To Use Your Fingerprint As A Boarding Pass

Delta has just announced a new biometric boarding pass system, which will allow you to use your finger print to board your flight. They’re testing the new system at the┬áReagan Washington National Airport. Eventually, Delta also hopes to integrate the fingerprint system to checking bags as well.

This sounds like a super convenient and cool system, but you are giving a company your fingerprint. While biometrics certainly increase security, you are sacrificing privacy. Hopefully there will be clear language in Delta’s policy protecting their customers privacy.

Via Mashable