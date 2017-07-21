‘American Horror Story’ Season 7 Name Has Been Revealed!

In case you missed it, the first trailer for American Horror Story Season 7 dropped yesterday.

But this morning, we finally know what it’s going to be called: American Horror Story: Cult

It’s been a long wait, with a lot of guessing, as to what direction the FX anthology mega hit might take.  This season will definitely have an election theme to it: with the first episode starting right after the November 2016 United States Presidential election.

American Horror Story: Cult is back on September 5th!

Source: Horror Freak News

