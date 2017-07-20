Toronto Man Irks City After Building Stairs For $550 After $65,000 Estimate

Adi Astl was tired of watching people stumble and trip along a dirth path near a community garden. After complaning to his city councilman, he was told the city estimated the cost to construct stairs would be between $65,000 and $150,000.
Astl then took action himself, constructing his own set of stairs for around $550. He said it took “all together 14 hours. It took us eight hours before they got in and then we had to modify it, and the railings and all that stuff.”
Astl was asked to remove the stairs, and he potentially could be charged under a city bylaw. City employees said the estimate was based on a similar installation at another park, and may not require the same amount of work.
However, the mayor and his staff have been asked to revisit the project, and will come up with a more realistic estimate of the cost of stairs.
Via CTV News