Toronto Man Irks City After Building Stairs For $550 After $65,000 Estimate

Adi Astl was tired of watching people stumble and trip along a dirth path near a community garden. After complaning to his city councilman, he was told the city estimated the cost to construct stairs would be between $65,000 and $150,000.

This was 'before' Adi Astl built a staircase. He says he got tired of watching people stumble down. @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/xpi3zKy3Cl — Caryn Lieberman (@caryn_lieberman) July 19, 2017

Astl then took action himself, constructing his own set of stairs for around $550. He said it took “all together 14 hours. It took us eight hours before they got in and then we had to modify it, and the railings and all that stuff.”

A City Councillor tells @globalnewsto he was "shocked" when the City quoted $65K-$150K to build a staircase like this one here. pic.twitter.com/fQ4h58Qjak — Caryn Lieberman (@caryn_lieberman) July 19, 2017

This woman usually stumbles up & down this area to access the community garden. She says she's loving the stairs. pic.twitter.com/lssCYT4F1z — Caryn Lieberman (@caryn_lieberman) July 19, 2017

Astl was asked to remove the stairs, and he potentially could be charged under a city bylaw. City employees said the estimate was based on a similar installation at another park, and may not require the same amount of work.

However, the mayor and his staff have been asked to revisit the project, and will come up with a more realistic estimate of the cost of stairs.

Via CTV News

