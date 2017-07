Only a place called “Sugar Sugar” can come up with a treat like this. Β The Canadian establishment invented the “Cotton Candy Burrito,” and it’s exactly how it sounds.

They take scoops of ice cream and wrap it in flattened cotton candy that acts like a supplemental tortilla. And somehow through the magic of food science, the ice cream doesn’t melt and the cotton candy doesn’t rip!

It’s a miracle.

πŸ‘ Cotton πŸ‘ Candy πŸ‘ Ice Cream πŸ‘ Burrito πŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/s4dVKn7l6b — INSIDER (@thisisinsider) July 19, 2017

Ok, so when is this coming to Dallas?

Via FoodBeast

Follow JT onΒ Facebook,Β Instagram, andΒ Twitter