Plano Named One Of America’s Least Stressed Cities!

In times of tribulation and chaos, we need to look to our friends and neighbors in Plano for tips on how to relax. WalletHub just recently named Plano one of the least stressed among the entire country’s most populous 150 cities.

.@wallethub names Plano one of America's least stressed cities. Factors include high job security, affordable housing pic.twitter.com/EGy767dH5f — Monica Hernandez (@MHernandezWFAA) July 18, 2017

The study looked at four key categories of stress: work, financial, family, and health and safety. Plano also scored well on divorce rates, share of adult smokers, and mental health, although they did score fairly high in average hours worked per week.

You can check out the full ranking HERE.

Plano’s director of media relations, Steve Soler, attributes the city’s high-ranking to its abundant parks and recreation systems, as well as its exemplary safety reputation. He said, “I think when you have a perception of living in a place that’s safe, that helps right off the top of having a sense of security, so I think that plays into stress.”

Via Guide Live

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter