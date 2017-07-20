Mom Serves Brownies At Bake Sale Made With Breast Milk After She Couldn’t Make It To The Store

Breast milk is totally natural and has been found to protect babies from illness and naturally raise their IQs. It’s still a bodily fluid, however, and most adults would rather not ingest it.

That brings us to a mom who was baking brownies for her child’s bake sale. She ran out of milk, and because she didn’t have enough time to run to the grocery store, she supplemented her recipe with her own breast milk.

Even though it is natural, we have no idea what kind of health that mother is in. She might be unknowingly carrying some sort of disease and may have risked everyone at the bake sale who consumed her brownies.

Plus it is a bodily fluid.

What do you think? Should she have disclosed what the brownies were made of, or if it’s good enough for babies, it should be fine for adults?

Via Cafe Mom

