Mickey Mouse Surprises Foster Kids With Adoption Date (Video)

There’s a reason they call it the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

Janielle and Elijah Gilmour had been living with their foster parents, Courtney and Tom Gilmour, for nearly three years. While the kids knew they would be adopted eventually, they had no idea when that day would come.

When the family took a trip to Disneyworld, they were asked to write on pins what they were celebrating. Courtney and Tom both wrote “adopting our kids,” and posted them to Twitter. The park contacted them, and wanted to make the surprise for Janielle and Elijah extra special.

The park arranged for a special meet and greet with Mickey Mouse, where Mickey revealed the adoption surprise to the kids.

Of course, everyone broke down in tears at the reveal. Courtney told ABC News, “I wasn’t expecting them to have that reaction. Usually, you know your kids and it takes a little bit for something to click in for them. It was something they desperately wanted — closure on the adoption date.” Janielle added, “It feels amazing. I’ve been going through a lot and it’s amazing to be adopted.”

Via ABC News

