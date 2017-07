Linkin Park’s Twitter account released their new music video for ‘Talking To Myself’ on the same morning of their lead singer, Chester Bennington, took his own life.

Watch the official #TalkingToMyself music video now – directed by Mark Fiore. #OneMoreLight 🌅 https://t.co/eiqZC9F7EX — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) July 20, 2017

News of Bennington’s dead broke on Thursday morning. A representative for the band confirmed that they were notified of Chester’s death shortly after 9am. The video was posted at 9:01 am.

So far, there have been no new tweets since the video.

Via Rolling Stone