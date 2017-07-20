Jennifer Lawrence Threw Up During Olivia Wilde’s Broadway Play; Wilde Calls It An “Honor”

Jennifer Lawrence has a knack for finding herself in the strangest of situations. It’s not like she tries to put herself out there either. Chaos and news just sort of gravitate to her.

Lawrence was in the audience for Olivia Wilde’s Broadway play, 1984, when she got a rumble in her stomach. She immediately bolted for the door, and ended up getting sick in the lobby of the theater. A source said the ushers were incredibly kind and helpful to the Academy Award winning actress,.

Wilde had the best reaction to Lawrence throwing up during her play, even calling it an “honor.”

Lawrence isn’t the only person who’s had trouble during 1984, either. There have been several reports of people vomiting, getting sick, and even passing out.

Thank you! Sending my love to those 4 people who fainted in the audience. Warning: this is not your grandma's Broadway. Hope all are ok! https://t.co/zn8s5hSr0s — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) May 25, 2017

So don’t feel bad, Jennifer (not that you should anyway). As Wilde says herself, this isn’t “your Grandma’s Broadway!”

