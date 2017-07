Thursday, July 20

The year is 1985. On this day, July 2o, it had been a week since “Live Aid,” the first school teacher flew aboard a space shuttle, and Back To The Future was halfway through its first month in theaters.

Tears For Fears-Shout

Til Tuesday-Voices Carry

The Power Station-Get It On (Bang A Gong)

Heart-What About Love?

Dead Or Alive-You Spin Me Round

Kim Carnes-Crazy In The Night

Prince-Raspberry Beret

Depeche Mode-People Are People

Phil Collins-Sussudio