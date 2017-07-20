Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Opens Next Month and Fans Can Attend for Free

The Dallas Cowboys training camp will be officially open in Frisco next month for six days and fans can attend for free! The camp will be held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco on August 21-24 and August 28-29.

The six day event will also kick off with an opening ceremony on Monday, August 21 at 3:00 p.m. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. and practice will begin at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Besides free admission, parking to all practices is also free and open to the public. Tickets are needed for entry to Ford Center. Tickets for each practice are limited and you must reserve yours online. For more information, please visit www.dallascowboys.com/trainingcamp.

See the practice times below.

Monday, August 21

1:30 p.m. -Tostitos Championship Plaza opens

3:00 p.m.- Opening Ceremony

3:30 p.m. – Practice

Tuesday, August 22

2:00 p.m. – Tostitos Championship Plaza opens

3:30 p.m. – Practice

Wednesday, August 23

2:00 p.m. – Tostitos Championship Plaza opens

3:30 p.m. – Practice

Thursday, August 24

9:00 a.m. – Tostitos Championship Plaza opens

10:30 a.m. – Practice

Monday, August 28

3:30 p.m. – Tostitos Championship Plaza opens

5:00 p.m. – Practice

Tuesday, August 29

9:00 a.m. – Tostitos Championship Plaza opens

10:30 a.m. – Practice