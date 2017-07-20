Check Out The Director’s Cut Of The British Airways Celebrity Filled Safety Video

July 20, 2017 11:14 AM
Filed Under: British Airways, flight safety video, instructional video

Airline safety videos are probably the most ignored and important videos ever. You already know how to put on a seat belt. Yes, the mask and all, and look for your nearest exit.

Airlines have tried to make them more entertaining and informative. But British Airways just trumped them all. They’re the latest one to come up its own version, but it uses British celebrities.

This is the Director’s Cut of making that airline safety video. They bring in some big stars to run the lines, like Gordon Ramsey, Thandie Newton, Ian McKellen, Gillian Anderson in a British accent, and Rowan Atkinson.

 

