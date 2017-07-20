Beyoncé’s New Wax Figure Looks Nothing Like Her & Is White

Whomp, whomp. Another epic fail from the wax figure world. This time though, they’ve angered the beehive aka Bey’s biggest fans.

Madame Tussauds in New York just added Beyoncé to their lineup of wax figures. Unfortunately, the statue looks nothing like her, not to mention this figure is white.

Now, just in case you’re wavering on the idea that this isn’t Beyoncé…here’s a pic of Bey next to her wax figure.

What is going on with @beyonce's wax figure? 🤔 A post shared by Uproxx Music (@uproxxmusic) on Jul 19, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

Sorry, but that is NOT Beyoncé.

According to TMZ, Madame Tussauds has addressed the skin color situation saying,

“Our talented team of sculptors takes every effort to ensure we accurately colour match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted. Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures.”

Ok, so yes it’s possible the lighting and flash could be a factor. But what about the fact that it looks more like Britney Spears or Khloe Kardashian rather than Bey????????