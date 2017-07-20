York is an Aussie/Catahoula mix, she is a year old and weighs 55 lbs.

York is deaf but she doesn’t let that stop her, she is very smart and catches on to routines very quickly. She has been taught sign language commands and is working on more training. York is being trained on nine different sign commands; sit, stay, no, want/give, car, come, play, ball, and potty/outside.

She is good with “sit” but with new people she just needs compliance training one or two times. She understands “no” and usually complies the first time if you get her attention when you give the sign.

We show her the potty sign before we put her out and she understands if shown the sign in the house to go to the back door. “Ball,” “play,” “car” and “come” are a work in progress but improving daily.

She is house and crate trained and is calm and loving for a puppy her age. York loves to play and loves other doggies and kids! She loves balls and chew toys, walks well on a leash, likes car rides, and loves to swim!

York is looking for a family that will understand her and love her as a member of the family. She is spayed, UTD on all vaccinations, micro chipped, and heartworm negative. If you are interested in meeting this special girl, please complete an application on our website and her foster mom will be in touch.