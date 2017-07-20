2 North Texas Kids Get Photobombed By A Deer

July 20, 2017 10:26 AM
Oh, deer. These may be the most beautiful kids photo sittings of all time.

Two separate photographers were out shooting two different children in Ft. Worth’s Eagle Mountain Park, when both sittings were photobombed by the same white-tailed deer.

The result?

Well, everyone involved says friends have accused them of photoshopping the scenes – but they really happened. The results are priceless, especially the one of the little boy with the deer right behind him – and another of the deer invading a little girl’s lemonade stand while watches joy.

If you’ve ever tried to get a child to sit still for a photo, that was not a problem this time. Wow!

