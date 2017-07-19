Over $1 Million In Marijuana Found In Brand New Ford Fusions

July 19, 2017 5:45 AM By JT
Several Ford Fusions manufactured at a Ford plant in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico were discovered to contain upwards of $1 million worth of marijuana.  The 15 drug-filled cars appeared at dealerships in four different counties in Ohio, as well as some dealerships in Pennsylvania.

A dealership in Youngstown, Ohio gradually discovered the drugs, packed into half-moons and placed into the wheel wells for the car’s spare tires.  A Ford Motor Company spokesman said Saturday, “We’re aware of the situation and are taking it very seriously.  We are working with the FBI and Customs on an extensive investigation.  We have confirmed that this is not happening at our plant or at our internal shipping yards.”

The vehicles were shipped from Mexico to a CSX yard in Lordstown, Ohio, and a spokesperson from CSX also confirmed they will be “providing all the support we can to the agencies who are investigating this serious crime and will continue to do so.”

Via CNN

