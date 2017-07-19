Kendrick Lamar Surprises Disabled Dallas Fan With Modified Van For Wheelchair

July 19, 2017 7:05 AM By JT
Filed Under: Dallas, DFW, Kendrick Lamar, local, Surprise, Sweet, Van, Video, wheelchair

Jennifer Phillips has been in a wheelchair since 2007, after a car accident left her with a spinal cord injury.  Although thousands of Dallasites left Kendrick Lamar’s concert last Friday saying the show “changed their lives,” for Jennifer, it really did.

Lamar met Phillips after his show, and presented her an autographed jacket, with an inscription that described her as “an inspiration for [him.]”  Lamar also wrote, “For all the years of inspiring me, the least I can do is make sure your [sic] comfortable driving the city.”

Phillips had been hard at work raising funds for a brand new van, but deactivated her GoFundMe page as Lamar revealed he and his label would be donating a brand new van.

So about last night… lol. If you know me or even just look in my Instagram profile for two minutes then you know I am a huge Kendrick Lamar and TDE fan/supporter for YEARS. I've been to every show Kendrick has had in Dallas including the first one that even he forgot about lol and one in Austin. That's 8 shows and not including the other TDE artists shows. I was a big fan of music and concerts before my injury but I never supported and loved a label like theirs before. Of course they have great music but they are also great people. None of them have ever treated me like a stranger or a charity case lol. I didn't meet them because I'm in a wheelchair. I just know great people (shout out to @bluethegreat for the initial in person introduction to Dot & Q). I never supported them for any benefits like this lol. Their music and shows were enough for me. But this is amazing and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you all and always will. Thank God for you Kendrick and I will continue to pray for you. And like I said, next time I'm driving myself to your show lol. Thanks to the whole team! #tde

A post shared by msj3nn (@msj3nn) on

Phillips wrote on her Instagram, “I’ve been to every show Kendrick has had in Dallas.  That’s eight shows and not including the other TDE artists shows.  I was a big fan of music and concerts before my injury, but I never supported and loved a label like theirs before.  Of course they have great music, but they are also great people.  Next time, I’m driving myself to your show.”

Via Star Telegram

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live