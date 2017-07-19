Jack’s Nine @ 9, 1990

July 19, 2017 9:50 AM
Wednesday, July 19

The year was 1990.  On this day, The Jetsons movie was in theaters (starring Tiffany), Les Miserables had just opened on the stage, and the sports world was buzzing from a fantastic play by Deion Sanders…on a baseball field.

Billy Idol – Cradle of Love

Taylor Dayne – I’ll Be Your Shelter

Go West – King of Wishful Thinking

Modern English-I Melt With You (YES-this returned to the Hot 100 in July of 1990)

Heart-All I Wanna Do Is Make Love To You

Aerosmith-The Other Side

MC Hammer-U Can’t Touch This

Sinead O’Connor-Nothing Compares To You

New Kids On The Block-Step By Step

