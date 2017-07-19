Jack’s Nine @ 9, 1990

Wednesday, July 19
The year was 1990. On this day, The Jetsons movie was in theaters (starring Tiffany), Les Miserables had just opened on the stage, and the sports world was buzzing from a fantastic play by Deion Sanders…on a baseball field.
Billy Idol – Cradle of Love
Taylor Dayne – I’ll Be Your Shelter
Go West – King of Wishful Thinking
Modern English-I Melt With You (YES-this returned to the Hot 100 in July of 1990)
Heart-All I Wanna Do Is Make Love To You
Aerosmith-The Other Side
MC Hammer-U Can’t Touch This
Sinead O’Connor-Nothing Compares To You
New Kids On The Block-Step By Step