How 50 Texas Towns Got Their Names

We love Texas, and we’re prepared to convince anyone who doesn’t think the same. How many of y’all know how our cities and towns got their names, though? Some are simply named after the founders, and some have gone through MULTIPLE name changes before settling on what we’ve come to known them as.

Here are how some of our favorites cities in the Lone Star State got their name.

Dallas

They believe it to be the surname of some historical figure, but the true origin remains unknown. Likely, the city could be named after George Mifflin Dallas, vice president of the United States under James K. Polk, or his brother, Commodore Alexander J. Dallas of the United States Navy, or Joseph Dallas, who settled near the new town in 1843.

Austin

Named after Stephen F. Austin, the “founder of Anglo-American Texas.”

Fort Worth

Named after General William Jenkins Worth, a military hero in the Mexican War, who served as the Commander of the Department of Texas.

Arlington

Named after Robert E. Lee’s Arlington House in Arlington, Virginia.

Garland

Named after Arkansas governor and U.S. senator Augustus H. Garland, who was the sitting attorney general when the city was established in 1887.

Irving

Most likely named after Washington Irving, the favorite author of the town’s co-founder’s wife.

Grand Prairie

Named after the glorious, expansive grasslands on which it was built. Originally, Grand Prairie was named Dechman after its founder.

McKinney

Named after Collin McKinney, one of the signers of the Texas Declaration of Independence.

Mesquite

Name taken from a nearby creek, which was most likely named after the native mesquite tress in the area.

Frisco

Originally called Emerson, it was renamed in 1904 for the St. Louis, San Francisco & Texas Railway which was referred to as the “Frisco system” which ran through the town.

Carrollton

Most likely named after Carrollton, Illinois, the previous hometown of many of the city’s early residents.

Denton

Named after John B. Denton, a lawyer, Methodist minister, and captain in the Republic of Texas army.

Lewisville

Originally known as Holford Prairie, until B.W. Lewis bought the land and renamed it after himself.

Via Mental Floss

