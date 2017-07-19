Drake Receives Check For $8.25 For “Degrassi” Royalties

July 19, 2017 8:08 AM By JT
We know now that Drake and his father are the new “Most Interesting Men in World,” or rather his father is the “Realest Dude, ever,”

But did you know that way before his whiskey career, or even his rap career, Drake was an actor?  He appeared in the hit television series Degrassi: The Next Generation, and even though Drake ceased appearing on the show in 2009, he’s still raking in those royalty checks.

And how much does the former star of a hit television show earn in royalties?  See for yourself below!

Degrassi money still coming in don't sleeeeeeeep…💰💸💵💴💴💶💷

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

We think Drake will do just fine though.  He was the fourth highest paid musician in 2016 earning $18.1 million.

