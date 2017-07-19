“Despacito” By Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, is Now The Most Streamed Song of All Time

July 19, 2017 9:50 PM
Filed Under: #1 song, Daddy Yankee, Despacito, Luis Fonsi

I guess this makes Despacito the song of the Summer.

Despacito is officially the biggest song of the year. According to Universal Music Latin Entertainment, the original version and the remix with Justin Bieber has reached a total of 4.6 billion streams combined across all major music streaming platforms. That record was previously held by by Justin Bieber’s “Sorry,” with 4.38 billion streams. Luis Fonsi made a statement regarding the record breaking song,  “Streaming has made it possible for audiences around the world to connect with the music and has helped my music reach every corner of the earth.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live